Urvashi Rautela Has Oops Moment While Performing in Strapless Gown; Actor Charged Rs 5 Crore for Act

This girl is on fire! Urvashi Rautela isn’t afraid to flaunt her physique to her hundreds of millions of fans. The brunette beauty has been in the spotlight ever since she first made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) and appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti.

Lately, the actress has been having a gala time in Dubai, where she also delivered a power-packed performance on top of Burj Al-Arab, which is touted to be the world’s most luxurious hotel.

Urvashi also shared a glimpse of her scintillating performance on her Instagram account. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery strapless sheer gown. She completed her look with diamond earrings and a high ponytail.

However, while performing on stage, Urvashi almost had an oops moment. The actress, however, handled it gracefully as she lifted her dress and continued to perform. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her performance and wrote, “#SoGrateful 1st INDIAN ARTIST ever to perform on top of Burj Al Arab world’s only seven. Thank you for all these world class opportunities in my life." (sic) As per a report in SpotboyE, Urvashi Rautela charged a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore to perform at the event. She was named India’s Pride and the most powerful woman of 2022 at the gala.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela became the first Indian actress to feature on the cover of leading Iraq Magazine, Baghdad Style Street’s March 2021 special issue. Not just this, she also became the first Indian celebrity to appear as a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week in 2020.

On the professional front, Urvashi is all set to make her Tamil debut with the Rs 200 crore big-budget film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana. She will also be seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda.

