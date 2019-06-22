Take the pledge to vote

US Aid Worker Arrested for 'Molesting' Judicial Magistrate in Shillong

The American aid worker and his organisation, Blind Lead Trust, have also filed a counter complaint against the magistrate for assaulting him inside the premises the family had rented out to the trust.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Shillong: An American aid worker was arrested for allegedly molesting a judicial magistrate at her home, police said on Saturday.

"We have arrested the American national, Theodore M Moallem, on charges of molestation," Superintendent of Police (City) Steve Rynjah told PTI.

Moallem and his organisation, Blind Lead Trust, have also filed a counter complaint against the magistrate for assaulting him inside the premises the family had rented out to the trust.

Moallem was arrested on Friday after he went to the police station to report abuse by the magistrate.

Another complaint was filed against the magistrate's mother by Blind Lead Trust's director Jitendra Dkhar.

The magistrate and her mother own a five-storeyed building in the Lachumiere area of the city in which the ground floor was rented out to Blind Lead Trust and three blind persons were occupying the rented rooms.

On June 20 night, according to Dkhar, a scuffle broke out when Moallem had gone upstairs, occupied by the magistrate, to switch on water pump

