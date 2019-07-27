US Approves Foreign Military Sales to Support India's C-17 Transport Planes
The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the mobility capabilities of a major defensive partner.
File picture of C-17 military transport aircraft. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Washington: As part of its efforts to enhance India's defence capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region, the Trump Administration notified the Congress on Friday of its decision to approve foreign military sales worth USD 670 million to support India's C-17 military transport aircraft.
The decision in this regard comes after a recent Indian request to buy equipment for C-17 follow-on support, to include spares and repair parts, support equipment, and personnel training and training equipment among others.
"India needs this follow-on support to maintain its operational readiness and ability to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) assistance in the region," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
India will have no difficulty in absorbing this support into its armed forces, it added.
The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the mobility capabilities of a major defensive partner. This partnership continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions, the statement said.
Asserting that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the Pentagon agency said the implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of one US government representative and 23 contractor representatives to India.
