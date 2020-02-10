Take the pledge to vote

US Approves Sale of Integrated Air Defense Weapon System to India

The Trump Administration has notified to the US Congress of its determination to sell India the Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS), the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 11:39 PM IST
Washington: The US has approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System to India for an estimated cost of $1.867 billion to modernise its armed forces and to expand its existing air defense architecture to counter threats posed by air attack.

The Trump Administration has notified to the US Congress of its determination to sell India the Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS), the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

The entire system is estimated to cost $1.867 billion, the State Department has told the Congress in a notification.

"India intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defense architecture to counter threats posed by air attack, the State Department said.

This will contribute to India's military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the US, and other allies, it added.

According to the notification, India had requested to the US to buy an IADWS. The request was for five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems; one hundred eighteen AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles; three AMRAAM Guidance Sections; four AMRAAM Control Sections; and one hundred thirty-four Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

Also included are thirty-two M4A1 rifles; 40,32) M855 5.56mm cartridges; Fire Distribution Centers (FDC); Handheld Remote Terminals; Electrical Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor Systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units (NDIAIU); Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A); and Canister Launchers (CN); High Mobility Launchers (HML).

