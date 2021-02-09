News18 Logo

News18» News»India»US Army Soldier Tests Positive for Covid-19 Just Before Joint Indo-US Exercise
1-MIN READ

US Army Soldier Tests Positive for Covid-19 Just Before Joint Indo-US Exercise

US Army soldiers on their arrival in Suratgarh, Rajasthan to participate in the 16th edition of annual bilateral joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', to be held from Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The exercise commenced in Mahajan field firing ranges on Monday.

Bikaner: A US Army soldier tested positive for coronavirus prior to the joint Indo-US exercise 'Yudh Abyas', defence sources said on Tuesday. The exercise commenced in Mahajan field firing ranges on Monday.

The US troops arrived in Suratgarh on Saturday and all soldiers were tested for COVID-19. One of the soldiers was put into quarantine after he was suspected to be suffering from coronavirus.

His report later came back positive, the defence sources said. They said that he was under isolation since the beginning and not part of the exercise which was going on in full swing.


