US Athlete Cuts Off Hair Grown Over 17 Years For Children's Charity

Growing out one’s hair is no easy feat, but a US athlete kept at it for seventeen long years. In the end, she chopped it all off for charity. Zahab Kamal Khan, 30, from Northern Virginia had an eye on setting a Guiness World Record for “most hair donated to a charity by an individual”, according to a report by The Indian Express. According to The Washington Post, Khan had her last haircut at the age of 13. The professional squash player is donating her hair to American organisation Children With Hair Loss that works to provide free hair replacements to children who have lost their hair due to medical reasons. She told ABC13News that the secret behind her long locks is her grandmother’s hair oil.

“I’m kind of nervous and excited to see my short hair, but I’m going to miss my hair,” Khan told the local media. “Most Hair Donated by an Individual! Donating 5’1" to @childrenwithhairloss

My Dad’s idea changed my life… our 18 year dream finally coming true…" she wrote in a Facebook post. “Today I am very happy to be working with Children with hair loss and grateful to know that my hair is going to help kids. I would also like to thank all of my sponsors and donors for your support!" she added. Check it out here:

In a similar story, Nilanshi Patel, hailing from Modasa in Gujarat had been the proud record-holder of longest hair on a teenager since 2018. At 16, Nilanshi’s hair measured 170.5 cm (5 ft 7 in). And then last July, prior to her turning 18, Nilanshi measured her hair yet another time and it had reached an impressive 200cm or 6ft 6.7 inches and she went on to secure the Guinness World Records’ title of the longest hair ever on a teenager. Nilanshi, who had a bad experience with hairdressers when she was 6 years old made her decide never to cut her locks and since then she had let it grow long. She maintained the decision for 12 years and let her hair grow which ultimately secured her the Guinness world records spot.

