English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US-based Alumni Couple Donates $1 Million to BITS Pilani
The couple — Prashanth and Anuradha Palakurthi — made the announcement on Friday, during the ruby anniversary celebrations of Prashanth's 1978-83 batch.
A file photo of BITS Pilani campus in Rajathan. (Picture Courtesy: BITS, Pilani)
Loading...
New Delhi: Premier engineering and science institute BITS Pilani has announced that it received a $1 million pledge from a US-based alumni couple for its campus programmes, the largest individual donation ever received by the institution.
The couple — Prashanth and Anuradha Palakurthi — made the announcement on Friday, during the ruby anniversary celebrations of Prashanth's 1978-83 batch.
More than 200 alumni of the batch have gathered from all over the world to relive their campus memories in the desert town of Pilani in Rajasthan from November 16-18.
Warmly welcoming the contribution, Prof Souvik Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani, termed the announcement by the Palakurthis as momentous and a game changing gesture. With this pledge, BITS Pilani is launching a campaign to set up a Rs 100 crore Research Endowment Fund. This fund would help provide an additional thrust to Research by way of attracting research driven faculty, post-doctoral fellows and research scholars," he said.
Prof Bhattacharyya said the donation will also help "provide seed fund support to new faculty, and help set up advanced research labs to purse institutional research agenda."
"I believe Prashanth and Anuradha have started a brilliant endeavour to propel BITS Pilani to the next level; I understand they will continue to support and I invite other eminent Alumni to support us in our efforts," Bhattacharyya said at the event.
Prashanth Palakurthi is the founder and CEO of US-based Reflexis Systems, and his wife Anuradha, the founder of Juju Productions, is a professional singer and radio personality in the United States.
Speaking at the gala event commemorating 40 years of his entry to BITS Pilani, Prashanth said, “We wanted to give back to our alma mater which gave us so much and where we started our journey."
Anuradha, who joined BITS in 1984, said the institute has needs in several areas, including infrastructure and research. "We hope our contribution is followed up by many more from the family of hugely successful alumni," she said.
At the event, Anuradha also performed JuJu Prouctions' first live show, titled Desert Storm, accompanied by a 42-member musical band from Bollywood.
Prof AK Sarkar, Campus Director, Pilani, applauded the donation and said, “The Research Endowment Fund would be instrumental for our journey to pursue our agenda for Institute of Eminence (IoE) in the years to come.”
“The gesture by Prashant showcases the love and emotional bonding that BITSians across the globe have for their alma mater. His contribution would go a long way in inspiring other alumni to give back to BITS in tangible and intangible ways,” said Prof Arya Kumar, Dean Alumni Relations.
BITS Pilani was conferred the 'Institute of Eminence (IoE)' status in July by the Union government alongside IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.
BITS Pilani operates from four campuses at Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad and Dubai and features in prestigious international and national ranking such as QS Asia ranking. Recently it broke into the World top 500 ranks when it was ranked 401-500 in the THE 2019 Subject Ranking for Life Sciences.
The couple — Prashanth and Anuradha Palakurthi — made the announcement on Friday, during the ruby anniversary celebrations of Prashanth's 1978-83 batch.
More than 200 alumni of the batch have gathered from all over the world to relive their campus memories in the desert town of Pilani in Rajasthan from November 16-18.
Warmly welcoming the contribution, Prof Souvik Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani, termed the announcement by the Palakurthis as momentous and a game changing gesture. With this pledge, BITS Pilani is launching a campaign to set up a Rs 100 crore Research Endowment Fund. This fund would help provide an additional thrust to Research by way of attracting research driven faculty, post-doctoral fellows and research scholars," he said.
Prof Bhattacharyya said the donation will also help "provide seed fund support to new faculty, and help set up advanced research labs to purse institutional research agenda."
"I believe Prashanth and Anuradha have started a brilliant endeavour to propel BITS Pilani to the next level; I understand they will continue to support and I invite other eminent Alumni to support us in our efforts," Bhattacharyya said at the event.
Prashanth Palakurthi is the founder and CEO of US-based Reflexis Systems, and his wife Anuradha, the founder of Juju Productions, is a professional singer and radio personality in the United States.
Speaking at the gala event commemorating 40 years of his entry to BITS Pilani, Prashanth said, “We wanted to give back to our alma mater which gave us so much and where we started our journey."
Anuradha, who joined BITS in 1984, said the institute has needs in several areas, including infrastructure and research. "We hope our contribution is followed up by many more from the family of hugely successful alumni," she said.
At the event, Anuradha also performed JuJu Prouctions' first live show, titled Desert Storm, accompanied by a 42-member musical band from Bollywood.
Prof AK Sarkar, Campus Director, Pilani, applauded the donation and said, “The Research Endowment Fund would be instrumental for our journey to pursue our agenda for Institute of Eminence (IoE) in the years to come.”
“The gesture by Prashant showcases the love and emotional bonding that BITSians across the globe have for their alma mater. His contribution would go a long way in inspiring other alumni to give back to BITS in tangible and intangible ways,” said Prof Arya Kumar, Dean Alumni Relations.
BITS Pilani was conferred the 'Institute of Eminence (IoE)' status in July by the Union government alongside IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.
BITS Pilani operates from four campuses at Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad and Dubai and features in prestigious international and national ranking such as QS Asia ranking. Recently it broke into the World top 500 ranks when it was ranked 401-500 in the THE 2019 Subject Ranking for Life Sciences.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Apologies to Salman After Teejay Took Dig at the Actor in Open Letter
- Bigg Boss 12: Will Salman Khan Throw Shivashish Mishra Out of the House?
- Watch Crowd Go Crazy As Avengers 4 Star Chris Hemsworth Bids Adieu to India
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...