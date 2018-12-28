US-based Indian Surgeon Abandons Wife in Bengaluru, Sends Her Triple Talaq on WhatsApp

A Bengaluru woman, Reshma Azeez, has allegedly been given triple talaaq by her husband through WhatsApp text and audio, despite the Supreme Court denouncing the practice as unconstitutional. The couple was married for 15 years.In 2003, Azeez was married Javeed Khan, a surgeon by profession. The skirmishes between the couple had started only after six months of marriage.“He started abusing me emotionally and kept insulting me,” Azeez said in a police complaint. She also alleged that Khan never asked for a legal divorce but had been asking her to leave.In the initial days of the marriage, the couple lived UK and then moved to the US. Last month, Khan had brought Azeez back to Bengaluru. He later went back to the US, taking all her documents along.Khan had allegedly told her that he wanted to resolve the issues between them after speaking with the families. The couple have two kids, aged 13 and 10."Once we reached, he left with his family, while I was stranded at the airport. He had taken away my passport, academic certificates and other identity cards. On December 4, a day after I filed the police complaint, he sent me talaq on WhatsApp," Azeez told CNN News18. She hasn’t been able to contact him since then.The message from Javeed, which was also sent to their family group reads, " TALAQ I am sending this message in my full sense and I am not under any influence of anger or intoxication. ALLAH as my witness. I, Dr. JAVEED KHAN (dob 01/19/1976), son of late Taj Ahmed pronounce TALAQ (Divorce) to RESHMA AZEEZ (dob 12/06/1978), daughter of Mr. Azeezuddin, according to ISLAMIC LAW OF SHARIAH, Meher has been completely fulfilled [sic]".The children continue to live with Khan in Illinois, while he has allegedly cut off all communication with his wife."I speak to my children through their school staff now," said Azeez.Azeez had has alleged that her email accounts and bank cards have also been blocked. A senior police officer said Khan was away from the country by the time the complaint was lodged. The airport authorities would inform them once he returns. The officer also said that the police are not aware of the WhatsApp Talaq as it may have been given after the complaint was filed.On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq Bill, aimed to make the Triple Talaq a criminal offence with a jail term of upto three years for the husband.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.