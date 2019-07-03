Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

US-based Techie, 45, Dies During Adventure Biking in Hyderabad

The techie, who was apparently riding the bike without a guide, tumbled as it was sliding down a small mound. The vehicle also overturned and fell on him.

IANS

Updated:July 3, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US-based Techie, 45, Dies During Adventure Biking in Hyderabad
Representative image.
Loading...

Hyderabad: A US-based software engineer from Hyderabad was killed after a four-wheeled All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding overturned at a resort in Telangana's Vikarabad district, police said on Wednesday.

Arvind Kumar Peechara, 45, was riding the bike in the Hills and Valley Adventures Resort at Godamaguda near Hyderabad when the incident occurred on Monday.

The came to light on Wednesday after police registered a case on a complaint by Arvind's friends.

The techie, who was apparently riding the bike without a guide, tumbled as it was sliding down a small mound. The vehicle also overturned and fell on him. He sustained grievous injury on head and was rushed to a hospital at Vikarabad, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The techie, who was based in Dallas, was vacationing along with friends.

Vibha, a non-profit organization that supports the education of underprivileged children in India and the US, condoled the death of Peechara.

According to a Facebook post by Vibha, he earlier worked as Action Center Coordinator at Vibha Dallas and was also a former Vibha Project Lead for the Devnar Foundation for Blind.

"Arvind was a tireless advocate for child rights. His passion, sincerity and eagerness to make a difference was instrumental in strengthening Vibha in Dallas and still continues to inspire us. To Arvind volunteering was about the change the volunteer feels within as much as it was about the change he or she enables. We will deeply miss him," it said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram