US Chargé d'Affaires in India Meets Mohan Bhagwat, Discusses India’s Democracy & Pluralism

US’s interim Chargé d’Affaires in India Atul Keshap met RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday and discussed India’s traditions of diversity and democracy. Terming the meeting as good, Keshap tweeted: “Good discussion with @RSSorg Shri Mohan Bhagwat about how India’s tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation” (sic).

Keshap’s meeting with the RSS chief comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the US, beginning on September 23. He has also met NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

“Pleasure to meet with @NitiAayog CEO Amitabh Kant and discuss the enormous complementarity of the U.S. and Indian economies. Together #USIndia economic cooperation can bring even greater prosperity to the American and Indian peoples and change the world for the better (sic),” Keshap wrote in a tweet.

Keshap also expressed pleasure at meeting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who he met on Tuesday. “Pleasure to meet with @priyankagandhi and reflect on the long history of #USIndia friendship and cooperation.”

This apart, Keshap has met USAID India Mission Director Veena Reddy and had discussions with Bharat Lal. After the meeting, he wrote on Twitter, “There is much that the U.S. and India can do together to ensure safe drinking water for all Indians through the amazing @JalJeevan_ program” (sic).

Jal Jeevan Mission is implemented under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, which aims to provide drinking water to every rural household by 2024.

On Monday, Keshap was at Dara Shikoh library, Delhi, where he donated his ancestral possession — a lock belonging to his grandparents — to the Partition Museum being built at the library.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here