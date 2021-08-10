CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» India» US Charge D'Affaires Keshap Meets Representative of the Dalai Lama
1-MIN READ

US Charge D'Affaires Keshap Meets Representative of the Dalai Lama

US Charge d'Affaires Atul Keshap with Ngodup Dongchung, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. (Twitter: @USAmbIndia)

Keshap's meeting with Dongchung came nearly two weeks after the official of the Tibetan government-in-exile called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to India.

The US supports the religious freedom and the preservation of cultural and linguistic identities of the Tibetan people, US Charge d’Affaires Atul Keshap said on Tuesday after meeting a representative of the Dalai Lama.

“Enjoyed meeting with Ngodup Dongchung, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The U.S. supports the religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetans’ unique cultural and linguistic identities, and respects the @DalaiLama’s vision for the equal rights of all people," Keshap tweeted.

first published:August 10, 2021, 23:33 IST