US Chief of Naval Operations Meets Indian Ambassador, Discuss Defence Partnership
1-MIN READ

US Chief of Naval Operations Meets Indian Ambassador, Discuss Defence Partnership

Great to meet with India's Ambassador to the United States Gilday tweeted and posted two pictures of the meeting. (Image: Twitter)

India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu thanked the Admiral Gilday for hosting a wonderful evening.

US Chief of Naval Operations Michael Martin Gilday met India’s Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and discussed ways to strengthen the Indo-US defence partnership. Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies’ continued cooperation, Admiral Gilday said in a tweet after the meeting on Friday.

Great to meet with India’s Ambassador to the United States Gilday tweeted and posted two pictures of the meeting on the micro-blogging site. Sandhu, in his tweet, thanked the Admiral for hosting a wonderful evening.

I look forward to working together to further deepen India-US partnership, Sandhu said. Cooperation in the maritime domain is one of the key pillars of the India-US defense relationship.

first published:March 27, 2021, 09:19 IST