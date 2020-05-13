INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Companies Like Microsoft, Oracle, Paypal & Others Express Interest for Investment in Odisha

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy (News18)

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy (News18)

The leading industries which have shown interest in the interaction included ATC, Avaada Energy, Carirn Energy, Cisco, Exxon Mobil, Herbalife, HP, Mars, Microsoft, Oracle and Paypal, the statement said.

  • IANS Bhubaneswar
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
Share this:

Several US companies have expressed their interest for investment in Odisha, said an official on Wednesday.

The perspective investors interacted with chief secretary Asit Tripathy and other senior officers of the state under the leadership of Dr Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Tripathy chaired the interactive session through video conference with the members of USISPF on Tuesday, said a statement.

The investors were from various sectors like energy, agri-business, nutrition, aviation, information technology, metals and renewable energy.

The leading industries which have shown interest in the interaction included ATC, Avaada Energy, Carirn Energy, Cisco, Exxon Mobil, Herbalife, HP, Mars, Microsoft, Oracle and Paypal, the statement said.

Replying to the queries of perspective investors, the chief secretary said, "Many of our industrial estates are now in green zone. As of now, around 60% of the industries are now running by virtue of adopting the COVID preventive measures."

He said the state has followed policy consistency in matters of industrial promotion and now the state is on the verge of rolling out more progressive regulations in matters of land leasing, contract farming, direct farmer-market connect that will open new avenues of investment.

Industries secretary Hemant Sharma said Odisha is a pioneer state in having a stabilised single window clearance system for investment proposals.

The state has been among top-five lead states in ease of doing business, he added.

Electronics and Information Technology secretary Manoj Mishra said, "We have well developed electronic and manufacturing sector just close to the capital city. The state is rich with skilled manpower in electronic and IT."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading