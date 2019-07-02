US Consul General Katherine Hadda Meets Jagan Reddy, Congratulates Him on Winning Assembly Polls
During her maiden visit to the state Secretariat after the polls, Hadda expressed confidence that the Reddy government would usher in a new era of welfare and development.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with US Consul General Katherine Hadda on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: United States Consul General Katherine Hadda on Tuesday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state capital of Amaravathi and congratulated him for his win in the Assembly polls.
During her maiden visit to the state Secretariat after the polls, Hadda expressed confidence that the Reddy government would usher in a new era of welfare and development. The official also extended all support to the state government in order to strengthen its ties with the US. "We will work together for state development and ensure improved bilateral ties," Hadda is learnt to have told Reddy.
Honored to meet and congratulate Chief Minister @ysjagan in #Vijayawada this morning. Discussed how further to build on existing strong #USIndia ties in Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/P8lvtxi86C— Katherine Hadda (@USCGHyderabad) July 2, 2019
According to sources, Hadda is learnt to have appreciated Reddy's initiative towards sharing river water with neighbouring Telangana, with the chief minister apprising her of their plan to link up key rivers like Krishna and Godavari to make ample use of the available water.
While stressing upon the need to simplify the process of providing visas to students and those going to the US for work, Reddy is learnt to have appealed to Hadda to take steps to ensure hassle-free norms. In addition to improving bilateral ties, he is also understood to have urged Hadda to extend the necessary support to encourage US companies to invest in key sectors in the residual state and partner with its growth process.
