Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US Consul General Katherine Hadda Meets Jagan Reddy, Congratulates Him on Winning Assembly Polls

During her maiden visit to the state Secretariat after the polls, Hadda expressed confidence that the Reddy government would usher in a new era of welfare and development.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Consul General Katherine Hadda Meets Jagan Reddy, Congratulates Him on Winning Assembly Polls
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with US Consul General Katherine Hadda on Tuesday.
Loading...

Hyderabad: United States Consul General Katherine Hadda on Tuesday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state capital of Amaravathi and congratulated him for his win in the Assembly polls.

During her maiden visit to the state Secretariat after the polls, Hadda expressed confidence that the Reddy government would usher in a new era of welfare and development. The official also extended all support to the state government in order to strengthen its ties with the US. "We will work together for state development and ensure improved bilateral ties," Hadda is learnt to have told Reddy.

According to sources, Hadda is learnt to have appreciated Reddy's initiative towards sharing river water with neighbouring Telangana, with the chief minister apprising her of their plan to link up key rivers like Krishna and Godavari to make ample use of the available water.

While stressing upon the need to simplify the process of providing visas to students and those going to the US for work, Reddy is learnt to have appealed to Hadda to take steps to ensure hassle-free norms. In addition to improving bilateral ties, he is also understood to have urged Hadda to extend the necessary support to encourage US companies to invest in key sectors in the residual state and partner with its growth process.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram