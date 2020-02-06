US Consul General Visits RSS Founder KB Hedgewar's Memorial in Maharashtra

Nagpur: US Consul General in Mumbai David J Ranz on Thursday visited the memorial of K B Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Reshimbagh area here.

He was accompanied by RSS's Nagpur unit chief Rajesh Loya as he paid tribute at the 'Smriti Mandir'. The US envoy is also expected to visit Deekshabhoomi in the city where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism with lakhs of his followers in 1956, government sources said.

