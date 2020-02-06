English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
US Consul General Visits RSS Founder KB Hedgewar's Memorial in Maharashtra
US Consul General in Mumbai David J Ranz was accompanied by RSS's Nagpur unit chief Rajesh Loya as he paid tribute at the 'Smriti Mandir'.
File photo: US Consul General David J Ranz. (Twitter/@USAndMumbai)
Nagpur: US Consul General in Mumbai David J Ranz on Thursday visited the memorial of K B Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Reshimbagh area here.
He was accompanied by RSS's Nagpur unit chief Rajesh Loya as he paid tribute at the 'Smriti Mandir'. The US envoy is also expected to visit Deekshabhoomi in the city where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism with lakhs of his followers in 1956, government sources said.
-
-
-
-
