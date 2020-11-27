US Declares Reward of Up To $5 Million For Information on 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Mastermind

The United States has announced a reward of up to $5 million for information on Lashkar-e-Taiba member Sajid Mir for his alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that took place twelve years ago leaving over hundreds dead.

"REWARD! Up to $5 Million! On Nov. 26, 2008, terrorists launched a 3-day attack in Mumbai, India that killed more than 170 people. Help us find the killers. If you have information, you could be eligible for a reward," tweeted the US Rewards for Justice program.

REWARD! Up to $5 Million!On Nov. 26, 2008, terrorists launched a 3-day attack in Mumbai, India that killed more than 170 people.Help us find the killers. If you have information, you could be eligible for a reward. https://t.co/79IC2cfhFm pic.twitter.com/smOtc4PXXI — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) November 26, 2020

"Sajid Mir, a senior member of the Pakistan-based foreign terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is wanted for his involvement in the November 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India. The Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to USD 5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Sajid Mir for his role in these attacks," read an official statement issued by the department.

On November 26, 2008, ten armed terrorists, trained by LeT, carried out a series of attacks at several places in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Oberoi Hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus killing 166 people and leaving several others injured.

"Sajid Mir was LeT's operations manager for the Mumbai attack, playing a leading role in its planning, preparation, and execution. Mir was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division (Chicago, Illinois) on April 21, 2011, and was charged with conspiracy to injure the property of a foreign government; providing material support to terrorists; aiding and abetting the killing of a citizen outside of the US; and the bombing of places of public use. According to the indictment, during the attacks, Mir advised the attackers to kill hostages, set fires, and throw grenades and also sought the release of a hostage in exchange for the release of a captured attacker. A warrant for Mir's arrest was issued on April 22, 2011. In 2019, Mir was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists List," the department said, adding that on August 30, 2012, the it designated Mir for holding leadership positions within the LeT.

"According to the US Department of Treasury, as of 2005, Mir directed training for operatives preparing for overseas recruiting, money laundering, and operational planning. The LeT was designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the US Department of State in December 2001," the department added.

However, authorities in Pakistan have been continously denying culpability and are yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India. A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them.

The country has also been placed on the FATF's grey list as it failed to fulfil six key obligations of the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog.