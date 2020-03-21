Take the pledge to vote

US Defense Secretary on Call With Rajnath Singh, Praises India's SAARC Coronavirus Initiative

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and underscored their commitment to close communication during this period.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
US Defense Secretary on Call With Rajnath Singh, Praises India's SAARC Coronavirus Initiative
File photo: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh meets US counterpart Mark Esper in Washington. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Washington: US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and praised India's COVID-19 initiative for SAARC countries, the Pentagon said.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and underscored their commitment to close communication during this period in order to maintain momentum on initiatives that reinforce their comprehensive global partnership, the Pentagon said in a readout of the call.

"During the call, the two leaders also discussed bilateral defense priorities, including the ongoing regional cooperation and initiatives to enhance military-to-military engagement and defense trade," it said.

Esper expressed his appreciation for India's leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief efforts among South Asian countries and conveyed his intent to visit India at the earliest opportunity, the Pentagon said.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Esper had postponed his scheduled travel to India this month.

He has been roped in by President Donald Trump to combat the coronavirus that has so far infected more than 13,000 Americans claimed 230 lives.

