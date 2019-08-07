US Denies Reports of Being Informed or Consulted by India on Move to Abrogate Article 370
On Tuesday, Parliament approved the resolutions to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The United States on Wednesday said in a statement that the Indian government did not consult it before going ahead with the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
Multiple media reports from the US and India said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the Indian decision on Jammu and Kashmir when they met in Bangkok last week.
“Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status,” said Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of the US government’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).
Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. - AGW— State_SCA (@State_SCA) 7 August 2019
India has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and the issue is strictly internal to the country.
