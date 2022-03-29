US Eases Covid Travel Rating for India as Cases Dip. Here's What it Means for Those Planning A Visit

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department eased government Covid-19 travel ratings for India amid a steady decline in coronavirus cases in the country.

The CDC said it had changed its Covid-19 travel recommendation for India to “Level 1: Low" from “Level 3: High," which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those locations.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice due to COVID-19, indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine," the US department of state said in a statement. “Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the statement added.

The CDC also lowered Chad, Guinea and Namibia to “Level 1." The State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory for India to “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution," reflecting the lower Covid-19 risk, but also cited the risk of “crime and terrorism."

Here’s what the lowered rating means:

• Travellers to India need to make sure they are vaccinated and up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines before travelling.

• Anyone two years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces.

• Travellers must follow the Covid-19 guidelines of India, including mask wearing, proof of vaccination, testing, or quarantine.

What are the different levels for Covid-19 Travel Recommendations?

• Level 4: COVID-19 Very High

• Level 3: COVID-19 High

• Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate

• Level 1: COVID-19 Low

• Level Unknown: COVID-19 Unknown

What about travellers from India to US?

Travellers from India to the US are required to submit a negative report for Covid -19 test taken within 24 hours of the flight. “Children under 2 years of age do not need to test. There is also an option for people who have documented recovery from Covid-19 in the past 90 days,” the CDC site read.

With 1,270 new Covid-19 infections, the active caseload in India dipped to 15,859 on Monday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

