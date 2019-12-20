US Issues Security Alert for its Citizens in India; Russia, Canada, UK, Israel Put Out Travel Advisory

New Delhi: With protests against Citizenship Act fanning out across the nation, the United States government on Friday advised its US citizens in India to exercise caution, keep a low profile and avoid areas with demonstrations and civil disturbances.

“US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of continued protests throughout the country in response to the approval of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The government imposed the law that prevents gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – in Uttar Pradesh and according to press reports in parts of New Delhi as well, including the Red Fort. Curfews remain in place in some areas. Internet, mobile communications services, traffic, and public transport continue to be affected,” the US Embassy says in a statement.

“Avoid areas with demonstrations and civil disturbances, keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates, review your personal security plans, notify friends and family of your safety, follow the instructions of local authorities,” the advisory states.

The advisory further says, “There are press reports that internet and mobile communications services have been suspended in parts of northeast and southeast Delhi at the direction of the government.”

The Russian government also advised its citizens who are in India or planning to visit the country to be "vigilant, cautious, avoid crowds and refrain from visiting areas controlled by protestors".

Last week, several countries including the US, UK, Israel, Canada and Singapore, had asked their citizens to exercise caution while travelling to the Northeastern states in India, which have been witnessing violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said on Twitter, "Russian nationals currently in India or planning to visit the country soon are advised to be vigilant and cautious, avoid crowds and refrain from visiting areas controlled by protestors. Follow our updates."

The US Embassy in New Delhi on December 14 had listed out precautions for its citizens visiting the northeastern states, asking them to avoid areas with "demonstrations and civil disturbances", to be aware of their surroundings, and to keep a "low profile" among others.

The UK government last week updated its travel advisory for India to warn its citizens against visiting the states in the Northeast.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) last week issued a travel notice for Northeast India, advising Singaporeans travelling there to "exercise vigilance and caution".

Canada had advised its citizens on December 13 to avoid "non-essential" travel to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland due to the protests.

Israel last week warned its citizens to "completely avoid" going to Assam because of violent protests.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also warned against going to other states in the area due to the possibility of the violent protests spreading around.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.