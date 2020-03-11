Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

US Embassy Releases Podcast on Women's Disappearance From India's Workforce

It will release new episodes every Tuesday and Saturday featuring guest speakers from all walks of life, including journalists, filmmakers, IAS officers, social scientists, economists, policy influencers, entrepreneurs, and opinion makers, according to a statement from the US embassy.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
US Embassy Releases Podcast on Women's Disappearance From India's Workforce
Reuters Image

New Delhi: The United States Embassy here has released a podcast series focussing on the reasons why women are disappearing from India's workforce. The series named 'Women in Labour' was released on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday.

It will release new episodes every Tuesday and Saturday featuring guest speakers from all walks of life, including journalists, filmmakers, IAS officers, social scientists, economists, policy influencers, entrepreneurs, and opinion makers, according to a statement from the US embassy.

"The bi-weekly episodes tackle a specific angle of why women are falling out of India's workforce - the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 per cent in 2005 to less than 24 per cent today," the statement said.

"These include conversations on education, work culture, marriage, domestic life, women in public spaces, and internal struggles," it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram