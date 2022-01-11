US Envoy John Kerry May Visit India This Month for Climate Dialogue

The US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry is likely to visit India this month to discuss and start negotiations between the two countries under the Climate Action and the Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) on various issues.

Kerry and Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday had a telephone conversation and discussed the prospect of meeting soon, while keeping in mind the current Covid-19 situation, ANI reported.

“They discussed wide range of issues including possible trip to Delhi by Kerry; India’s ambitious targets announced during COP26 and possibilities of working together to achieve these goals. Both leaders discussed the way forward through the pillars identified under the CAFMD. They agreed to start the negotiations under the CAFMD at the earliest,” the environment ministry said in a statement.

In September 2021, India and the US had jointly launched the CAFMD, which is one of the two tracks of the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership. It was launched at the Leaders’ Summit on Climate in April last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

