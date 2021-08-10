US Grocery Giant 'Patel Brothers' Donate 1 Kg of Gold Worth Rs 48 Lakh to Ambaji Temple

An NRI and owner of US-based grocery chain giant ‘Patel Brothers’, on Tuesday donated gold weighing 1 kg and estimated worth of Rs 48 lakh at the Ambaji temple.

Mahendra Patel and his brother Harshad known to be devotees of Ambaji temple had been unable to make their routine pilgrimage to the temple. The businessmen sent the gold offerings through his family members. Their father, Natvarlal Patel, who had made the offerings, was welcomed by the Ambaji Mandir Devasthan Trust at the temple premises.

The main peak (shikar) of the Ambaji Temple, which is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, is now covered in gold, according to the officials. The recent donation will be used to convert other parts of the temple into gold.

The elderly Patel, also appealed to devotees to donate gold to the temple and participate in gilding the entire temple with the precious metal.

Patel said “My two sons Mahendra Patel and Harshad Patel live in America. They both have a lot of faith in Maa Amba. Both of them wanted to donate gold for a long time. We have donated this gold as per our wish."

Moreover, a donor from Rajkot has donated a whole set of silver utensils weighing 4.485 kg of silver and worth Rs 2.63 lakh to the temple trust

