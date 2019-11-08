Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

US has a 'very good' relationship with India, says Trump

Trump, during his meeting with Modi in New York in September, said the two countries are working on a trade deal.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
US has a 'very good' relationship with India, says Trump
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Washington: The US has a "very good" relationship with India and a lot of things are happening between the two countries, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Trump, who has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel to India, said that he would be going there at some point of time.

"We have a lot of things happening with India. We have a very good relationship with India," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House when asked about the progress in his trade deal with India.

Trump, during his meeting with Modi in New York in September, said the two countries are working on a trade deal.

Officials from both India and the US have said that the work is in progress and are hoping to ink it before the end of the year.

"We are dealing with India on a lot of different things," Trump said in response to questions. However, he did not elaborate.

Prime Minster Modi "is a very good friend of mine," Trump said as he referred to the historic 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in September.

Trump in an unusual decision flew to Houston to join Modi in addressing more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.

It was "great", the President said. Asked about his plans to visit India, he said: "I will be going at some point to India".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram