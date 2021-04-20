US Issues Travel Advisory Against India, Says 'Avoid Travel Even if Vaccinated'

Amid a rapid surge in Covid cases in India, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has formulated a slew of guidelines and recommendations for people traveling to India from the United States.

Cautioning the people against the deadly virus spread in India, the CDC recommended people to avoid traveling to India in the current situation where even fully vaccinated individuals are at risk of catching the virus.

The national health agency further added that if at all one has to travel to India, they should first get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and upon reaching India should follow covid safety protocols like washing hands, maintaining 6 feet distance, and wearing marks at all cost to ensure they do not contract the virus.

Meanwhile, the UK on Monday added India to its travel ‘red list’ in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. Britain imposed its strictest travel curbs on India, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that effective from 0300 GMT on Friday, all arrivals from India were being banned except for the UK and Irish nationals. Those nationals, as well as foreigners residing in the UK, must pay hefty amounts to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days on their return from red list nations, which include Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The decision was taken in light of the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in India, the health minister said after the capital New Delhi entered a week-long lockdown.

Earlier, the UK and Indian governments also called off PM Johnson’s visit to India which was set for next week after already being postponed in January.

“In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week,” the two governments said in a joint statement.

India on Monday reported a record high of 2.7 lakh new cases, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out taking the total Covid count to 15,057,767.

