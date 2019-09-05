Take the pledge to vote

US Lauds India for Naming Hafiz Saeed & 3 Others Terrorists Under New Law, Says It Will Help Both Countries

Azhar, Saeed, Mumbai terror attack accused Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim were on Wednesday declared individual terrorists by the government under a the anti-terror law.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
New Delhi: The United States on Thursday said that it stands with India for using new anti-terror law to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and two others as terrorists.

"We stand w/ #India & commend it for utilizing new legal authorities to designate 4 notorious terrorists: Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi & Dawood Ibrahim. This new law expands possibilities for joint #USIndia efforts to combat scourge of terrorism," US government's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted.

Azhar, Saeed, Mumbai terror attack accused Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim were on Wednesday declared individual terrorists by the government under a the anti-terror law. The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

They are the first to be declared terrorists under the new anti-law, a home ministry official said.

According to the UAPA, earlier only a group could be declared as terrorist organisation. The amendments made in the Act allows government to declare even an individual as terrorist.

These four are involved in terrorist attacks in India and have been designated as global terrorists under United Nations. "Earlier when terrorist organisations were banned, the individuals associated with them simply changed names and continued to carry out terrorist activities," an official staterment said.

