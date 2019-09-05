US Lauds India for Naming Hafiz Saeed & 3 Others Terrorists Under New Law, Says It Will Help Both Countries
Azhar, Saeed, Mumbai terror attack accused Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim were on Wednesday declared individual terrorists by the government under a the anti-terror law.
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
New Delhi: The United States on Thursday said that it stands with India for using new anti-terror law to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and two others as terrorists.
"We stand w/ #India & commend it for utilizing new legal authorities to designate 4 notorious terrorists: Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi & Dawood Ibrahim. This new law expands possibilities for joint #USIndia efforts to combat scourge of terrorism," US government's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted.
Azhar, Saeed, Mumbai terror attack accused Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim were on Wednesday declared individual terrorists by the government under a the anti-terror law. The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.
They are the first to be declared terrorists under the new anti-law, a home ministry official said.
According to the UAPA, earlier only a group could be declared as terrorist organisation. The amendments made in the Act allows government to declare even an individual as terrorist.
These four are involved in terrorist attacks in India and have been designated as global terrorists under United Nations. "Earlier when terrorist organisations were banned, the individuals associated with them simply changed names and continued to carry out terrorist activities," an official staterment said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Seltos Beats Hyundai Creta to Become Highest Selling Mid-SUV in August 2019
- Android 10: Forget Dark Mode, the New Emojis are the Real Deal
- Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Kartik Aaryan Shares Pic with Lady Covering Her Face, Fans Speculate Everyone from Sara to Kriti