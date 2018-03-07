English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Man Pleads Guilty to Charges of Killing Indian Techie at Kansas Bar
Adam Purinton, a US Navy veteran, was charged with first-degree murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of his friend, Alok Madasani, and a bystander, who chased him after he fled the Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe city on February 22, last year.
A picture of Srinivas Kuchibhotla is surrounded by roses during a vigil in honor of him in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo: REUTERS/David Ryder)
Washington: A US Navy veteran charged with killing of Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla and injuring two others at a suburban Kansas City bar last year, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder.
Adam Purinton, 52, pleaded guilty before a Kansas court.
He was charged with first-degree murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of his friend, Alok Madasani, and a bystander, who chased Purinton after he fled the Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe city on February 22, last year.
Puriton had pleaded not guilty on all these charges and waived his preliminary hearing in late November 2017.
Kuchibhotla's widow welcomed the guilty plea.
"Today's guilty verdict will not bring back my Srinu, but it will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable," she said in a statement.
According to court documents, Purinton's plea hearing was originally scheduled for May 8 but later it was moved to March 6.
Witnesses said Purinton yelled at the two Indian men to "get out of my country" before pulling the trigger.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Purinton committed offences after substantial planning and premeditation, attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode, and knowingly created a grave risk of death to others on the scene.
Purinton faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.
Also Watch
Adam Purinton, 52, pleaded guilty before a Kansas court.
He was charged with first-degree murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of his friend, Alok Madasani, and a bystander, who chased Purinton after he fled the Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe city on February 22, last year.
Puriton had pleaded not guilty on all these charges and waived his preliminary hearing in late November 2017.
Kuchibhotla's widow welcomed the guilty plea.
"Today's guilty verdict will not bring back my Srinu, but it will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable," she said in a statement.
According to court documents, Purinton's plea hearing was originally scheduled for May 8 but later it was moved to March 6.
Witnesses said Purinton yelled at the two Indian men to "get out of my country" before pulling the trigger.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Purinton committed offences after substantial planning and premeditation, attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode, and knowingly created a grave risk of death to others on the scene.
Purinton faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hasan Minhaj Becomes First Indian-American Weekly Talk Show Host With New Netflix Series
- Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute to Mother Sridevi, Celebrates Birthday at Old Age Home
- Geneva Motor Show 2018: Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Unveiled, Showcased along With 45X and H5X Models
- Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor Writes A Heartwarming Note To Late Sridevi’s Daughter
- Stop 'Whinging', Shane Warne Says as Warner Row Heats Up