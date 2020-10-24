US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Pledges Free Covid Vaccine 'For Everyone' if Elected

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on October 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



The drama of the final Trump-Biden televised debate on Thursday was thought unlikely to move the needle significantly. But Trump pulled off a stunning upset when he defeated the favorite Hillary Clinton in 2016 and he will now make a grueling series of campaign stops through the battlegrounds to try and repeat that feat.



Targeting the politically powerful seniors' vote in Florida, Trump began with a rally in the famous retirement community The Villages, where he told a large crowd that all Biden talks about is "Covid, Covid, Covid" to try and "scare people." "We're going to quickly end this pandemic, this horrible plague," he said, underlining his consistent message that the virus is on a rapid decline, when in fact case numbers are spiralling upward again, with more than 220,000 Americans already dead.



Referring to Biden's warning of a "dark winter" ahead, Trump countered: "We're not entering a dark winter. We're entering the final turn and approaching the light at the end of the tunnel." He then pivoted to his own scare tactics, claiming that Biden would let in hordes of illegal immigrants that he said were comprised of "criminals and rapists and even murderers."



While he is a lifelong New Yorker, Trump changed his residency to Florida during his White House tenure and on Saturday he was to cast his own ballot in West Palm Beach. The rest of the weekend will see Trump, 74, maintaining the frenetic pace with rallies in North Carolina and Ohio on Saturday, then New Hampshire on Sunday, before a spate of more rallies next week.



Biden, as throughout the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 campaign, remained lower key. But even the 77-year-old Democrat is ramping up activity in the final stretch. In his home state of Delaware, he gave a speech about economic recovery from the pandemic, slamming Trump's record and vowing -- as Trump has -- that he would provide a safe coronavirus vaccine to all who want it.



On Saturday, Biden will travel to Pennsylvania, which like Florida is in the top tier of battleground states deciding national elections. Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president, will lend his Democratic star power to the campaign on Saturday with a rally in Miami.