US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Pledges Free Covid Vaccine 'For Everyone' if Elected

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump launched an intense last-ditch reelection push in Florida, insisting that Covid-19 is disappearing, while frontrunner Joe Biden hammered his message that the president had abdicated responsibility for a pandemic that is actually surging.
With 50 million people having already cast early ballots, Biden has a firm lead in national polls, as well as in most of the battleground states like Florida that typically decide the winner of US presidential elections.
Donald Trump, who trails Biden in the polls, has also stressed that a vaccine -- which he says will be ready in the coming weeks -- should be free. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 vaccine doses purchased with taxpayer dollars -- through billions of dollars in funding approved by Congress -- would be administered to the American people at no cost. Trump, in his second and final debate with Biden, on Thursday tried to signal that the US was overcoming the pandemic.
Oct 24, 2020 8:02 (IST)
Joe Biden, who has made it a point to follow scientists' guidelines such as wearing facemasks and engaging in social distancing, said that if he is elected he would be focused on bringing the pandemic to heel, and to help struggling Americans with the costs. "Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone -- whether or not you're insured," Biden said in a speech laying out his pandemic response plan just 11 days before the US presidential election.
Oct 24, 2020 7:53 (IST)
Joe Biden Promises Free Covid-19 Vaccines | Free Democrat Joe Biden said Friday that if elected president he would mandate Covid-19 vaccines be free for all Americans, part of a national strategy to "get ahead" of the coronavirus. As he laid out his emergency plan to battle the pandemic, Biden assailed President Donald Trump for his response, saying the Republican incumbent has "given up" fighting the virus and has "quit on America."
Oct 24, 2020 7:37 (IST)
Americans Learning to Die with Coronavirus: Biden | Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said Americans are not learning to live with COVID-19, but learning to die with it as the pandemic has dwarfed anything that the country faced in recent history and is not showing any signs of slowing down. More than 220,000 Americans have lost their lives, which is more than one-fifth of the total global death, Biden said in a major policy speech on the coronavirus, a day after the final presidential debate he had with the Republican incumbent Donald Trump.
Oct 24, 2020 7:31 (IST)
Referring to Donald Trump a racist Harris said, "We've seen that pattern. Going back to him questioning the legitimacy of Barack Obama. Going back to Charlottesville." She adding that Trump had said "there are fine people on both sides." Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, said America needs a President who "acknowledges systemic racism, history of America and uses that bully pulpit and that microphone in a way that speaks truth with an intention to address the inequities and bring our country together."
Oct 24, 2020 7:30 (IST)
Kamala Harris calls Trump a Racist | Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris called Donald Trump a "racist" and said his racism is a "pattern", as she cited the President questioning the legitimacy of his predecessor Barack Obama. "People have asked me, Do you think he's a racist?" Harris told a crowd at an outdoor rally at Morehouse College in the US state of Georgia. "Yeah. Yeah," she said, answering the question. "Because you see, it's not like it's some random one-off," she said.
Oct 24, 2020 7:22 (IST)
Top Trump Adviser Wants More Nations To Field Asylum Claims | One of President Donald Trump’s top priorities on immigration if he wins a second term would be to use agreements with Central American governments as models to get countries around the world to field asylum claims from people seeking refuge in the United States, a top adviser said Friday. Stephen Miller, a key architect of Trump's immigration policies, said the agreements would help stop “asylum fraud, asylum shopping and asylum abuse on a global scale.
Oct 24, 2020 7:20 (IST)
Harris Appeals Black Men to Vote Democrats | Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris made a direct appeal to Black men Friday, defending her record as a prosecutor, blasting President Donald Trump as racist and vouching for Joe Biden as a man capable of addressing systemic racism and leading a diverse country. I'm not going to tell anybody, including Black men, that they're supposed to vote for us. We need to earn that vote, Harris told a roundtable of Black men in one of several stops across Atlanta, the Democratic base of Georgia, an emerging battleground state.
Oct 24, 2020 7:18 (IST)
Look at India, How Filthy: Trump | US President Donald Trump on Thursday described the air in India and China as "filthy" as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change. At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the United States. "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India -- it's filthy. The air is filthy," Trump said at the debate in Nashville.
Oct 24, 2020 7:13 (IST)
Trump and Biden’s first matchup last month was seen by 73.1 million people. The second debate was canceled after Trump's coronavirus infection and replaced by dueling town halls on ABC and NBC the viewership for both the presidential candidates together was 27.6 million. The Biden town hall reached 14.1 million people, while Trump had 13.5 million.
Oct 24, 2020 7:12 (IST)
63 Million Viewers for Trump-Bident Debate | The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden drew 10 million fewer viewers than their first meeting. An estimated 63 million viewers tuned into the debate featuring Trump and Biden Thursday night, the Nielsen company said Friday. The debate was hosted at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The numbers were tallied between 15 networks that aired the debate.
The drama of the final Trump-Biden televised debate on Thursday was thought unlikely to move the needle significantly. But Trump pulled off a stunning upset when he defeated the favorite Hillary Clinton in 2016 and he will now make a grueling series of campaign stops through the battlegrounds to try and repeat that feat.
Targeting the politically powerful seniors' vote in Florida, Trump began with a rally in the famous retirement community The Villages, where he told a large crowd that all Biden talks about is "Covid, Covid, Covid" to try and "scare people." "We're going to quickly end this pandemic, this horrible plague," he said, underlining his consistent message that the virus is on a rapid decline, when in fact case numbers are spiralling upward again, with more than 220,000 Americans already dead.
Referring to Biden's warning of a "dark winter" ahead, Trump countered: "We're not entering a dark winter. We're entering the final turn and approaching the light at the end of the tunnel." He then pivoted to his own scare tactics, claiming that Biden would let in hordes of illegal immigrants that he said were comprised of "criminals and rapists and even murderers."
While he is a lifelong New Yorker, Trump changed his residency to Florida during his White House tenure and on Saturday he was to cast his own ballot in West Palm Beach. The rest of the weekend will see Trump, 74, maintaining the frenetic pace with rallies in North Carolina and Ohio on Saturday, then New Hampshire on Sunday, before a spate of more rallies next week.
Biden, as throughout the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 campaign, remained lower key. But even the 77-year-old Democrat is ramping up activity in the final stretch. In his home state of Delaware, he gave a speech about economic recovery from the pandemic, slamming Trump's record and vowing -- as Trump has -- that he would provide a safe coronavirus vaccine to all who want it.
On Saturday, Biden will travel to Pennsylvania, which like Florida is in the top tier of battleground states deciding national elections. Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president, will lend his Democratic star power to the campaign on Saturday with a rally in Miami.