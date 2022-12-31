CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » US Prez Biden, Korean Leader Yoon Offer Condolences to PM Modi after Mother Heeraben’s Death
US Prez Biden, Korean Leader Yoon Offer Condolences to PM Modi after Mother Heeraben’s Death

By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 07:51 IST

New Delhi

PM Modi said a great journey of 100 years has ended with his mother’s demise. (PTI Photo)

Biden, Yoon Sook-yeol, Lee Hsien Loong and Sheikh Hasina extended their condolences to Prime Minister Modi following the death of his mother Heeraben Modi

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi on Saturday.

The Bidens in a tweet sent their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and said their prayers are with him during these difficult moments.

“Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” the Bidens said in a tweet shared by the POTUS Twitter account.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim were among other world leaders who sent their messages of condolence and support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Loong said Heeraben Modi’s kindness and thoughtfulness serves as an inspiration to everyone.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your mother, Mdm Heeraben Modi. The strength and resilience she had shown as she supported the family is truly admirable. Her kindness and thoughtfulness towards others are also an inspiration to all. My thoughts are with you and your family during this challenging time,” Loong said, according to news agency ANI.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry released a statement in which it shared Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s condolence message.

“PM Sheikh Hasina conveyed deep condolences to Indian PM Narendra Modi on the sad demise of his beloved mother Smt Heeraben Modi. In a message the PM remarked, “Your most beloved relations with your mother and profound respect for her are exemplary to all in emulating generation after generation,” the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in its statement.

Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

She was hospitalized earlier this week after her health deteriorated.

Maldives President Ibrahim Solih, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese Embassy also condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi.

