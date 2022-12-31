US Prez Biden, Korean Leader Yoon Offer Condolences to PM Modi after Mother Heeraben’s Death

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi on Saturday.

The Bidens in a tweet sent their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and said their prayers are with him during these difficult moments.

“Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” the Bidens said in a tweet shared by the POTUS Twitter account.

Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi.Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 30, 2022

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim were among other world leaders who sent their messages of condolence and support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Loong said Heeraben Modi’s kindness and thoughtfulness serves as an inspiration to everyone.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your mother, Mdm Heeraben Modi. The strength and resilience she had shown as she supported the family is truly admirable. Her kindness and thoughtfulness towards others are also an inspiration to all. My thoughts are with you and your family during this challenging time,” Loong said, according to news agency ANI.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry released a statement in which it shared Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s condolence message.

“PM Sheikh Hasina conveyed deep condolences to Indian PM Narendra Modi on the sad demise of his beloved mother Smt Heeraben Modi. In a message the PM remarked, “Your most beloved relations with your mother and profound respect for her are exemplary to all in emulating generation after generation,” the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in its statement.

Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

She was hospitalized earlier this week after her health deteriorated.

Maldives President Ibrahim Solih, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese Embassy also condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi.

