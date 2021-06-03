US Unveils Plans to Share Covid-19 Vaccines, 19 Mn Doses to Be Shared Through COVAX

The White House on Thursday unveiled President Joe Biden’s plans to share coronavirus vaccines with the world, including its intent to direct 75% of excess doses through the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program.

The administration said just over 6 million in total will be shared directly with nations that are experiencing Covid-19 surge, and those in crisis, besides other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea. This is the allocation from the first 25 million doses.

As many as 75% of these 25 million doses, which is nearly 19 million, will be shared through COVAX. Six million to be given to Latin America and Caribbean nations, 7 million to South and Southeast Asian counties and 5 million to African nations.

The White House has previously stated its intent to share 80 million vaccine doses with the world by the end of June.

The administration says 25% of doses will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the U.S. to share directly with allies and partners.

The long-awaited vaccine sharing plan comes as demand for shots in the U.S. has dropped significantly as more than 63% of adults have received at least one dose, and as global inequities in supply have become more glaring.

(With AP inputs)

