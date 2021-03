'US Ruled India for 200 Years...' Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Latest Gaffe Gives Fodder to Opposition

In another gaffe within fortnight after assuming office, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the “United States ruled India for 200 years”.

It was the third comment in a week for which Rawat has been trolled. Earlier, Rawat was trolled for his comment on ripped jeans and equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram.

“Who knows what would have happened to India had anyone else been the Prime Minister instead of Narendra Modi during this time. We would have been in a bad state. But the Prime Minister has gave us relief,” Rawat said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said: “As compared to other countries, India is managing Covid 19 crisis better. America, who ruled us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling during pandemic. Over 3,75 lakh people died in USA. In Italy, having best health facility in world, lost over 50 lakh people lives and heading for another lock down.”

Rawat further stated that Prime Minister Modi worked to save us and people also followed his (Modi) instructions of wearing masks, sanitising, washing hands and following social distancing. “Just another BJP leader reminding us about the value of quality education,” Congress party office tweeted.

Samajwadi Party leader Juhie Singh asked, “America colonised India for 200 years ?When?”.

He drew flak by saying, people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the coronavirus pandemic. “Referring to the distribution of foodgrain during the pandemic, the Uttarakhand CM said every affected household was given 5 kg of ration per member. Those having 10 children got 50 kg while those with 20 got one quintal. People with two children got 10 kg. People built stores and found buyers,” Rawat said, adding that he never ate such fine rice.

Rawat, who assumed office on March 10, recently faced criticism for his ripped jeans comment and was trolled on social media. Girls and women from all age groups flooded social media with pictures of them wearing ripped jeans.