US Scientists Develop Model Which Uses AI To Detect Future Diseases in Ageing Humans

A new study has claimed that artificial intelligence will now be able to detect and predict future diseases. Scientists from the State University of New York, University of Buffalo, have developed a new model, which uses artificial intelligence to ascertain advanced information about serious diseases that occur with ageing. The new research has used the biological process to discover the diseases that occur in the human body.

The research has been published in the Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics. In this model, metabolic and cardiovascular (arterial and cardiac) biomarkers will be used. Through the biological process of measuring it, the health status will be ascertained by estimating the cholesterol level, body mass index, glucose and blood pressure in the body.

This artificial intelligence model will assess the risk of digestive and respiratory diseases in the human body. Changes in the body harm cells, mental state and behavioural activities.

Murali Ramanathan, a professor in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Buffalo, says, “With this information, we will be able to understand the development sequence of a disease, and future patients will also get better treatment on time."

He further said, “Through many clinical therapies, patients can be saved from heading towards that disease. This model can also be used to assess long-term chronic drug therapy, which will also help doctors to monitor the treatment of diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure."

Artificial intelligence is considered to be the most advanced form of computer science.

