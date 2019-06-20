Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to Visit India from June 25 to 27: Ministry Of External Affairs

During his visit, Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to Visit India from June 25 to 27: Ministry Of External Affairs
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be visiting India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the election, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

During his visit, Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We look upon the visit as an important opportunity for both sides to further strengthen strategic partnership and continue high-level engagement on matters of mutual interest," Kumar said.

