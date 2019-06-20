English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to Visit India from June 25 to 27: Ministry Of External Affairs
During his visit, Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be visiting India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the election, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.
During his visit, Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
"We look upon the visit as an important opportunity for both sides to further strengthen strategic partnership and continue high-level engagement on matters of mutual interest," Kumar said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
- Lionel Messi Defiant Even as Argentina Stand at Brink of Elimination from Copa America
- Kendall Jenner's Photos of Outfit Matching Coke Can Puzzle Fans
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Colin de Grandhomme is Our X-Factor: Williamson
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results