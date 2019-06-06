English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Likely to Visit India on June 25-26
Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and key officials.
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be visiting India on June 25-26, according to highly placed sources.
This comes ahead of the meeting between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump at G20 summit scheduled to be held in Japan’s Osaka.
US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster also said that Pompeo will visit New Delhi later this month.
His visit comes amid trade disputes ongoing between the two countries.
Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and key officials. It will be Pompeo's first visit after the US removed India as one of its preferential trade partners on June 5.
