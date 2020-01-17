Take the pledge to vote

US Security Team Reviews Arrangements in Agra Ahead of Donald Trump's Visit to Taj Mahal

A group of nearly 40 people from US’ Advance Security team visited the Taj Mahal, while some more teams are expected to visit in the coming days before finalising Trump’s schedule for his India tour in February.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
File image of Taj Mahal (Image: PTI)

Lucknow: Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Taj Mahal in Agra next month, Advance Security team from US visited the monument and its adjoining areas on Wednesday.

A group of nearly 40 people from US’ Advance Security team visited the Taj Mahal, while some more teams are expected to visit in the coming days before finalising Trump’s schedule for his India tour in February. Earlier in 2015, the then US President Barrack Obama’s visit to the Taj was cancelled at the last moment due to security concerns.

The security teams will be preparing a report which will be submitted to agencies in the US and a final call on Trump’s visit to Taj Mahal will be taken.

“Members of the Advance Team were in Agra on Wednesday for a security review. Apart from visiting Taj Mahal, the team also visited Kheria airport and Hotel Amar Vilas. However, there is no official confirmation about the visit of US President as of now,” ADM (City) Prabha Kant Tiwari said.

Another security team was also in Agra on Tuesday to review the situation ahead of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Taj Mahal on January 25. Bolsonaro will be the Chief Guest during the Republic Day parade in national capital on January 26.

