US State Department Warns of More Terror Attacks in Sri Lanka, Issues Travel Advisory

It said possible targets included tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, places of worship, airports and other public areas.

Updated:April 22, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
US State Department Warns of More Terror Attacks in Sri Lanka, Issues Travel Advisory
Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: AP)
The US State Department said in a revised travel advisory 'terrorist groups' were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka after 290 people were killed and about 500 wounded in blasts in churches and luxury hotels on Sunday.

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning," it said in the revised warning, which was dated Sunday US time.

It said possible targets included tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, places of worship, airports and other public areas.
