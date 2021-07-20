US State Secretary Anthony Blinken to Visit India; Afghan, Vaccines To Be Discussed

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken may visit India next week to discuss issues ranging from Indo-Pacific region to Afghanistan with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

During the meet, Quad action plan, ahead of the first physical summit, is expected to be included in the discussion. Apart from that, the evolving situation in Afghanistan amid Taliban surge and Doha peace talks are expected to figure during Blinken’s trip.

According to reports, vaccine supplies from US pharma giants to India are also to be discussed.

Blinken’s maiden visit to India is also set to reportedly help prepare for PM Narendra Modi’s planned bilateral visit to US in the coming months.

This will be Blinken’s fourth meeting with Jaishankar. The two had met in London on the sidelines of G-7 foreign ministers meet, in Italy on the sidelines of G-20 foreign ministers meet, besides when Jaishankar travelled to the US on a bilateral trip.

In their last meeting in Italy, the two ministers had discussed the Indo-Pacific region where China had strengthened its influence besides the Afghan situation.

