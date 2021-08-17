US State Secretary Discusses Situation In Afghanistan With Pakistan Foreign Minister

Jha Washington: US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday spoke to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the chaotic situation in Afghanistan as a top American senator urged US President Joe Biden to ask Pakistan and China not to recognise the Taliban government. Blinken’s talk with Qureshi was part of the several outreaches made by his many counterparts across the world, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

He did not give any other details of the phone call. “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed Afghanistan and the developing situation there," Price said.

Taliban insurgents swept Kabul on Sunday after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In an interview to Fox News, Senator Lindsay Graham urged Biden to ask Pakistan and China not to recognise the government of Taliban in Afghanistan.

“The bottom line is that we can contain the threat the Taliban face if we stand — present to us, if we tell the world, don’t legitimise this regime, Graham told Fox News. “I want President Biden to tell Pakistan and China that, if you recognise the Taliban, you’re recognising a terrorist organization with blood on their hands regarding Americans, and we will hold you accountable, he said.

“This is a time for presidential leadership. But the problem with President Biden is, he doesn’t understand the nature of the war. He’s like a deer in the headlights and he is unable to adjust. The worst thing at a time of crisis is to have a commander in chief who can’t change their mind, Graham said.

