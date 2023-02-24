Student visas to study in the United States can now be issued in a year before the course begins. Indian students applying for the states can now get their visas 365 days before their academic terms begins.

US’s Bureau of Consular Affairs this week announced that the new rule is for the F and M category student visas.

In a tweet, it said, “F and M student visas can now be issued up to 365 days in advance of the I-20 program start date, allowing more time for students to apply for a visa. Students are still not allowed to enter the U.S. on a student visa more than 30 days before their program start date."

Students, even those who get their visas in advance will not be allowed to enter the states 30 minute before their academic course starts.

Amid visa delays especially for the states, the US Embassy launched a series of new initiatives.

The US embassy this month came up with a new initiative through which people could get appointments in a reasonable time period.

Indians seeking the B1 and B2 visas — meant for business and tourist purposes — can now apply their visas at some American embassies abroad to cut the wait period.

The US Embassy also said that a US visa renewal can now happen through a dropbox.

The embassy scheduling special interviews for first time applicants and increasing staff at consular offices to deal with increased footfall.

The US Embassy in Delhi, and consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad will now conduct special Saturday interview days.

The US implementing remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous US visas.

The US mission in India released more than 2,50,000 additional B1/B2 appointments. The new initiatives comes as the US Mission to India processed over 1 Lakh visa applications this January, the US Embassy in Delhi said.

