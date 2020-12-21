US To Ship 8 Million Vaccine Doses Monday

Washington, Dec 20 (AP) The chief science adviser for the US government’s vaccine distribution effort says it will be shipping nearly 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine Monday. Dr. Moncef Slaoui said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union that 5.9 million doses of a vaccine made by Moderna and 2 million of a vaccine made by Pfizer will be shipped.

At least a dozen states reported last week that they would receive a smaller second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine than they had been told previously. Army Gen. Gustave Perna, in charge of the distribution effort, apologized Saturday for miscommunication with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. Slaoui said the mistake was assuming vaccines that had been produced were ready for shipment when there was a two-day delay.

And unless it’s perfectly right, we will not release vaccine doses for usage, he said. And, sometimes, there could be small hiccups. There have been none, actually, in manufacturing now. The hiccup was more into the planning. Slaoui also said the U.S. will experience a continuing surge in the coronavirus , with larger numbers of cases possible from gatherings for the Christmas holiday. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor