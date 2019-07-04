Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US Trade Delegation to Visit India Next Week to Resolve Trade Tensions

Trade ties between the two sides have come under strain after the US last month announced its decision to end preferential trade status for India.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Trade Delegation to Visit India Next Week to Resolve Trade Tensions
Image for representation only.
Loading...

New Delhi: A high-level trade delegation from the US is expected to visit India next week to find ways to resolve the recent trade tensions between the two countries, official sources said Thursday.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is also likely to travel to Washington in the next few weeks as part of a larger bilateral engagement to thrash out the differences between the two sides on tariffs, they said.

Trade ties between the two sides have come under strain after the US last month announced its decision to end preferential trade status for India.

As a retaliatory measure, India also announced raising tariffs on 29 goods imported from the US.

The US delegation is visiting India next week to thrash out sticky issues, sources said.

When asked about friction between the two countries on the tariff issue, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said the broad trajectory of Indo-US ties remained positive.

"The discussion between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump in Osaka was very open and productive," he said, adding there was bound to be certain differences in any multi-dimensional relationship.

Modi and Trump held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka last month during which a range of issues were discussed including trade ties between the two countries.

The Trump administration terminated India's designation as a beneficiary of the Generalized System of Preference (GSP) of the US on June 5, ending the country's USD 5.6 billion trade concessions under the key programme.

The GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

India was the largest beneficiary of the GSP programme in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status, according to a Congressional Research Service report published in January.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram