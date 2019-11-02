Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

US Treasury Secretary Holds Talks with RBI Governor over Economy, Regulatory Developments

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is reportedly on a tour to build support against Iran over the country's nuclear programme, was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Consul General in Mumbai David J Ranz.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Treasury Secretary Holds Talks with RBI Governor over Economy, Regulatory Developments
File photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Mumbai: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the financial capital on Saturday. The two discussed "global and domestic macro-economic scenario in both countries and regulatory developments", according to an official statement from the central bank.

Mnuchin, who is reportedly on a tour to build support against Iran over the country's nuclear programme, was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Consul General in Mumbai David J Ranz, it said.

The visiting dignitaries met Das and other senior central bank officials, the RBI statement said. It can be noted that India has had difficulties paying Iran for oil imports during previous rounds of sanctions led by the US, and the RBI had played an important role for solutions in the same.

Mnuchin is also reported to be scheduled to meeting business leaders in the city on Saturday. Details of the same could not be ascertained immediately.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram