US Wins Seat On UN Rights Council In Uncontested Election

UNITED NATIONS: The United States won a seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council that former president Donald Trump denounced and quit, joining 17 other nations elected in uncontested votes Thursday that were criticized for guaranteeing spots to countries with abysmal rights records.

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly elected all 18 candidates proposed by the world organizations five regional groups. Benin was the top vote-getter with 189 votes, followed by Gambia with 186, while the United States with 168 and Eritrea with 144 were at the bottom of the list.

The absence of competition in this years Human Rights Council vote makes a mockery of the word `election, said Louis Charbonneau, the U.N. director for Human Rights Watch. Electing serious rights abusers like Cameroon, Eritrea and the United Arab Emirates sends a terrible signal that U.N. member states arent serious about the councils fundamental mission to protect human rights.

He said Cameroons government has suppressed the opposition, crushed dissent and persecuted lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Eritrean troops have committed widespread atrocities in neighboring Ethiopias Tigray region and other serious rights violations, and the rights situation in the UAE remains dire" with prominent Emirati human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor imprisoned without a mattress in near-total isolation, he said.

The Geneva-based Human Rights Council was created in 2006 to replace a commission discredited because of some members poor rights records. But the new council soon came to face similar criticism, including that rights abusers sought seats to protect themselves and their allies.

Under the Human Rights Councils rules, seats are allocated to regions to ensure geographical representation.

The United States has criticized the selection of candidates with poor rights records on uncontested slates as well as the Human Rights Councils excessive criticism of Israel. This culminated in the Trump administrations withdrawal from the council in June 2018.

When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in February that the Biden administration was re-engaging with the council, he said Trumps withdrawal did nothing to encourage meaningful change, but instead created a vacuum of U.S. leadership, which countries with authoritarian agendas have used to their advantage.

In a statement Thursday thanking U.N. member states for allowing the U.S. to serve on the 47-nation body, Blinken said the United States together with other countries must push back against attempts to subvert the ideals upon which the Human Rights Council was founded.

He said the council has an important role in documenting atrocities in order to hold wrongdoers accountable, but added that it also suffers from serious flaws, including disproportionate attention on Israel and the membership of several states with egregious human rights records.

The 18 countries elected for three-year terms starting Jan. 1 were Benin, Gambia, Cameroon, Somalia and Eritrea from the Africa group; India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Qatar and UAE from the Asia group; Lithuania and Montenegro from the East European group; Paraguay, Argentina and Honduras from the Latin America and Caribbean group; and Finland, Luxembourg and the United States from the mainly Western nations group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.