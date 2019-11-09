US Woman 'Missing' From Hostel in Anjuna Found on Maharashtra-Goa Border
Elizabeth Mann, who arrived in the coastal state on October 24,went 'missing' from her hostel at Anjuna coastal belt in North Goa on November 7 morning, the day she was supposed to fly out.
Representative image.
Panaji: A 20-year-old US woman tourist, who went "missing" from a hostel in Anjuna coastal belt in Goa on November 7, was traced on the Goa-Maharashtra border, police said on Saturday.
Elizabeth Mann was traced on the Maharashtra side of the border on Friday late night, said Anjuna police inspector Suraj Gawas.
A missing person complaint was lodged by her mother. "CCTV footage of the hostel shows Elizabeth left her room around 5 am on Thursday," Gawas added.
