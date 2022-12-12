CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 'DigiYatra, More CISF Staff': Delhi Flyers Furious, Aviation Minister Reaches Airport with Solution
1-MIN READ

'DigiYatra, More CISF Staff': Delhi Flyers Furious, Aviation Minister Reaches Airport with Solution

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 11:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. (News18)

Launched by Scindia himself, DigiYatra service is a facial recognition technology-based system to provide hassle-free travel to air passengers.

As Delhi’s Terminal 3 became a flyer’s nightmare, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The minister said that his team has studied the situation and taken a summary. He further stressed on using ‘DigiYatra’ that will “facilitate some ease".

Launched by Scindia himself, DigiYatra service is a facial recognition technology-based system to provide hassle-free travel to air passengers. This new digital initiative allows entry of air passengers to travel without an identification card.

“The CISF will provide adequate amount of staff. There will be no compromise on it," he further said.

(details to follow)

first published:December 12, 2022, 11:31 IST
last updated:December 12, 2022, 11:39 IST