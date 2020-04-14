New Delhi: Announcing extension of coronavirus lockdown till May 3 with stricter curbs for a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mentioned seven promises that he requested every Indian to make for battling the deadly virus.

The seven promises are:

1) Take care of elders, especially the ones who have existing ailments

2) Follow social distancing: Earlier too, in his first 'Mann ki Baat' after annuncing the 21-day lockdown, PM Modi stressed upon "increasing social distancing but reducing emotional distancing".

3) Use home-made masks: This is the second time that PM Modi has sent across the message of using face shields made at home. During th April 11 meeting with chief ministers through video conferencing, the prime minister was seen wearing a gamcha — a cotton scarf he usually wears — as a face cover for the first time in public.

4) Improve your immunity and download Aaragya setu mobile app for assistance: Aarogya Setu, a mobile app developed by the ministry of electronics and IT to help citizens identify their risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, has been at the top of the popularity listings on the Play Store as well as Apple's own App Store for the iPhone ever since PM Modi requested citizens to download it last week. It is aimed at primarily tracking the community transmission and tracing the contact and travel history of individuals that are quarantined, infected or suspected of being susceptible to the virus.

5) Help poor families by providing them food

6) Be empathetic towards your workers and employees. Do not end their employment

7) Coronavirus warriors like doctors, nurses, sanitation workers should be respected

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas.

The prime minister said detailed guidelines on implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday. Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there is no hotspot, he said.

He said India has managed to contain the spread of infection well due to its holistic approach in dealing with the crisis and sacrifices made by people of the country in the fight produced positive results.

Modi said India received huge benefits from the 21-day lockdown in checking the pandemic and added that the country has dealt with the situation better with limited resources.

