1-min read

Use Multi-level Parking, Avoid Drunk Driving on December 31, Says Noida Traffic Police

Security has been beefed up in the area and the police have strongly cautioned people against drunk driving in an advisory for the New Year's eve.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
Use Multi-level Parking, Avoid Drunk Driving on December 31, Says Noida Traffic Police
Image used for representation.

Noida (UP): Multiple routes leading to and fro Sector 18, the commercial hub here which attracts a large number of visitors on New Years's eve, will remain diverted from 4 pm on Tuesday till 2 am on Wednesday, the Noida Traffic Police said.

The Kalindi Kunj road that connects Noida and Delhi will remain out of bounds for commuters for a straight 17th day, the traffic police said on Monday.

Security has been beefed up in the area and the police have strongly cautioned people against drunk driving in an advisory for the New Year's eve.

Sector 18, the biggest commercial hub of the city, houses hundreds of shops and scores of restaurants that witness thousands of visitors on December 31.

Certain sections near the Sector 18 Metro station have been made 'no parking zones' and the police have asked people to avoid violation of the law, according to the advisory.

Police have also requested the people to use the multi-level parking in Sector 18 instead of leaving their cars along the roads.

Breath analyser test will be carried out and penalty issued to those driving vehicles after consuming more than 30 milligram of alcohol, the traffic police said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

