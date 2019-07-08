English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Use of Aadhaar as Identity Proof Becomes Voluntary After Parliament Passes Amendment Bill
The Bill, which also provides for a stiff Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data, was already passed by Lok Sabha on July 4.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi:Parliament on Monday passed an amendment bill which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connection.
The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.
The Bill, which also provides for a stiff Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data, was already passed by Lok Sabha on July 4.
The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha on June 24.
The amendments provide for use of Aadhaar number for KYC authentication on voluntary basis under the Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
Monday 08 July , 2019 29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review: German Saddle to Precision Street
- India vs New Zealand | Vettori Advises Caution Against 'Unplayable' Bumrah
- Pakistan Politician Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
- PUBG Mobile Season 8 Leaked: Ocean Theme, PP-19 Bizon Gun, Rewards, Skins and More
- Pakistan Politician Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results