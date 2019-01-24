English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Use of Bio-fuel in Military Aircraft Cleared; IAF to Start with Transport Aircraft
The Indian Air Force is expected to use bio-fuel for its transport fleet and helicopters following the clearance given by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC).
Image for representation. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a significant move, the use of indigenously produced bio-fuel for military aircraft has been cleared after months of exhaustive ground and flight trials, officials said Thursday.
The Indian Air Force is expected to use bio-fuel for its transport fleet and helicopters following the clearance given by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC).
"The indigenously produced bio-fuel has been finally cleared for use by the premier airworthiness certification agency of the country," a senior defence ministry official said.
An IAF official said the approval will enable the force to fulfil its commitment to fly the maiden IAF An-32 aircraft on January 26 with a blend of bio-jet fuel.
The defence ministry said to use bio-jet fuel on all military and civilian aircraft, Bureau of Indian Standards has in collaboration with IAF, research organisations and the industry brought out a new standard for Aviation Turbine Fuels.
"These specifications will align Indian standards with current international standards," it said, adding a committee was constituted with domain experts which was tasked to come out with required standards.
"After a series of deliberations over the past nine months, an Indian Standard IS 17081:2019 Aviation Turbine Fuel (Kerosene Type, Jet A-1) containing Synthesised Hydrocarbons, has been formulated," the ministry said.
The clearance is a major step for continued testing and eventual full certification of the bio-jet fuel for use on a commercial scale by civil aircraft, said the IAF official.
In a meeting on Tuesday, the CEMILAC deliberated in detail the results of various checks and tests conducted on bio-jet fuel as per procedure recommended by top national and international certification agencies, the official said.
"On being completely satisfied with the performance parameters, the agency has formally granted its approval for use of this fuel, produced from non-conventional sources such as non-edible vegetable/ tree borne oil to be used on military aircraft," the defence ministry said.
The bio-jet fuel has been produced from seeds of Jatropha plant sourced from Chhattisgarh.
"Increased demand of bio-jet fuel would give impetus to increase in collection of tree-borne non-edible oil seeds, which, in turn, will help generate ancillary income, increase remuneration for tribal and marginal farmers, and enthuse cultivation/ collection of oilseeds," said the ministry.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Indian Air Force is expected to use bio-fuel for its transport fleet and helicopters following the clearance given by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC).
"The indigenously produced bio-fuel has been finally cleared for use by the premier airworthiness certification agency of the country," a senior defence ministry official said.
An IAF official said the approval will enable the force to fulfil its commitment to fly the maiden IAF An-32 aircraft on January 26 with a blend of bio-jet fuel.
The defence ministry said to use bio-jet fuel on all military and civilian aircraft, Bureau of Indian Standards has in collaboration with IAF, research organisations and the industry brought out a new standard for Aviation Turbine Fuels.
"These specifications will align Indian standards with current international standards," it said, adding a committee was constituted with domain experts which was tasked to come out with required standards.
"After a series of deliberations over the past nine months, an Indian Standard IS 17081:2019 Aviation Turbine Fuel (Kerosene Type, Jet A-1) containing Synthesised Hydrocarbons, has been formulated," the ministry said.
The clearance is a major step for continued testing and eventual full certification of the bio-jet fuel for use on a commercial scale by civil aircraft, said the IAF official.
In a meeting on Tuesday, the CEMILAC deliberated in detail the results of various checks and tests conducted on bio-jet fuel as per procedure recommended by top national and international certification agencies, the official said.
"On being completely satisfied with the performance parameters, the agency has formally granted its approval for use of this fuel, produced from non-conventional sources such as non-edible vegetable/ tree borne oil to be used on military aircraft," the defence ministry said.
The bio-jet fuel has been produced from seeds of Jatropha plant sourced from Chhattisgarh.
"Increased demand of bio-jet fuel would give impetus to increase in collection of tree-borne non-edible oil seeds, which, in turn, will help generate ancillary income, increase remuneration for tribal and marginal farmers, and enthuse cultivation/ collection of oilseeds," said the ministry.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi has Spent Last Four Years and a Half Proving Me Right, Says Shashi Tharoor at JLF 2019
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Ruthless Rafael Nadal Routs Stefanos Tsitsipas to Reach Australian Open Final
- Sindhu, Srikanth Reach Quarterfinals at Indonesia Masters
- 'Mere Gully Mein' Creator Claims He was Not Paid for His Track Being Used in Gully Boy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results