'Use Only Hindi & English': Delhi Govt Hospital Bans Nurses from Talking in Malayalam

The Delhi government-run hospital has banned its nurses from conversing in Malayalam in the hospital and has warned of ‘serious action’ if found not speaking in Hindi or English, reports said.

According to a The Hindu report, the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) in Delhi released a statement that said, “A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER. Whereas maximum patient and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience. So it is directed all nursing personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication. Otherwise serious action will be taken.”

The move has been criticised by GIPMER nurses as well as medics from other government hospitals in the national capital. A nurse said there are 300-350 Malayali nursing staff at GIPMER who always speak to patients in Hindi. “Do you think they will understand anything if we talk to them in Malayalam? Now they are saying we can’t talk even among ourselves in Malayalam,” the nurse was quoted as saying. The issue will be raised at the hospital’s nurses’ union.

Jeemol Shaji, General secretary of the nurses’ union in LNJP Hospital said nurses from Kerala only speak in their mother tongue Malayalam to those from Kerala at the hospital. “Will they tell Punjabis not to talk in Punjabi among themselves?" she countered.

